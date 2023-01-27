Skip to main content
REPORT: Micah Bernard will exit transfer portal, rejoin Utah Utes

According to sources, Micah Bernard will rejoin Utah for the 2023 season.
According to sources, running back Micah Bernard has decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and rejoin the University of Utah for the 2023 season. 

Despite entering his name into the transfer portal on January 4 and gaining the attention of programs such as Colorado and South Carolina among others, Bernard has reportedly elected to withdraw his name from the portal and return to Utah.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The announcement of Bernard's return is certainly interesting as the running back room has arguably never been deeper than it will be in 2023. Not only has Ja'Quinden Jackson stepped into the spotlight and appears on track to become the lead back, but with Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry and a handful of four-star freshman joining the program, Utah's room is simply stacked and will be incredibly competitive.

However, During four years (redshirt in 2019) with the program, Bernard has accrued 1,132 yards and six touchdowns. He also has posted 590 receiving yards and three touchdowns, proving himself to be a versatile and effective option out of the backfield.

It's also important to note that returning from the transfer portal is incredibly rare which just goes to show how valued Bernard is on and off the field.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (3) runs the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Daniel Isom (3) and Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford (2) in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Once Bernard officially exits the transfer portal and returns to the program, he should still have two years of eligibility given his 2019 redshirt and the 2020 Covid season.

