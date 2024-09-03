Salt Lake City PD sends message to Utes fans about "disturbing the peace"
As college football season kicks off, excitement fills the air in Salt Lake City, but the local police are urging fans to keep their celebrations in check. Every year, the start of the season brings an increase in calls to maintain public order, including reports of large parties, underage drinking, fights, and public indecency, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police department.
Following the University of Utah football team’s dominant 49-0 victory over Southern Utah University at Rice-Eccles Stadium, officers conducted outreach to remind residents about the city’s noise ordinances. While police didn’t issue any tickets, they reminded partygoers that excessive noise, especially during late hours, is not permitted.
“While many of the parties are not happening on university-owned properties, they often involve university students, SLCPD said. "If necessary, the university will enforce discipline policies on the most egregious actors.”
Despite the high spirits, authorities are cautioning fans to be mindful of their actions during game days. Last year, when celebrations got out of hand, both the police and the University of Utah sent letters to residents emphasizing mutual respect and the consequences of disruptive behavior. The university has warned that it will enforce discipline policies on students involved in the most severe incidents.
The city’s noise ordinance prohibits loud noise between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., with specific decibel limits for daytime hours. Hosts of parties could face service fees and other penalties if police are repeatedly called to address violations.
With passion running high for Utah Football, the message is clear: enjoy the game, but don’t let the celebration cross the line.
Baylor comes to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face the Utes on Satruday. The additional conference game in the early slate was decided before Utah joined the Big 12.