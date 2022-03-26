After moving from England to the United States, spending some time at the JUCO level and then transferring to Utah, former left tackle Bamidele Olaseni was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with 11 starts for the Utes, Olaseni was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference second-team and earned Sporting News All-America second-team.

Having participated in pro day, Olaseni will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

