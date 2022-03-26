Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Bamidele Olaseni Highlights
After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.
After moving from England to the United States, spending some time at the JUCO level and then transferring to Utah, former left tackle Bamidele Olaseni was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with 11 starts for the Utes, Olaseni was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference second-team and earned Sporting News All-America second-team.
Having participated in pro day, Olaseni will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
