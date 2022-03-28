Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Brandon McKinney Highlights

After transferring from Washington for his final year of collegiate eligibility, Brandon McKinney was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. After seeing action in all 14 games with 10 starts at strong safety, McKinney had 64 tackles for third most on the team and the best in the secondary. He also recorded a career-best nine tackles against San Diego State.

Having participated in pro day, McKinney will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah