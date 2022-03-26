Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Britain Covey Highlights

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Britain Covey Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

Britain Covey participating at Utah's pro day. Credit: Jared Dann.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

During his senior season at Utah, wide receiver Britain Covey caught 52 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. During his tenure, he made five All-Pac-12 teams, three as a returner. Covey set a program record in punt return yardage with 1,092 total yards. He also returned two punts for touchdowns while playing for the Utes. In addition, Covey led Utah in receiving yards in 2015, 2018, and 2020. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at Utah in career punt returns (2nd, 92), receptions (2nd, 184), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,241), and receiving yards (6th, 2,011). Covey's play-making ability made him one of the top players to watch in the Pac-12. Simply said, Covey belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Utah Football.

Having participated in pro day, Covey will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

