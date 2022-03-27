Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Theo Howard Highlights

After transferring from Oklahoma to Utah for his final collegiate season, Theo Howard was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in 13 games with five starts for the Utes, Howard recorded 10 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown. Notably, before his time at Utah, Howard was a key contributor at UCLA, recording 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Having participated in pro day, Howard will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah