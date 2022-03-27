Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Theo Howard Highlights

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Theo Howard Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah wide receiver Theo Howard participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

Theo Howard participating at Utah's pro day. Credit: Jared Dann.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah wide receiver Theo Howard participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

After transferring from Oklahoma to Utah for his final collegiate season, Theo Howard was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in 13 games with five starts for the Utes, Howard recorded 10 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown. Notably, before his time at Utah, Howard was a key contributor at UCLA, recording 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Having participated in pro day, Howard will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-26 at 4.23.45 PM
Recruiting

Four-star quarterback commit Mack Howard explains his decision to join Utah

By Cole Bagley15 hours ago
#16_Bryson Barnes, #61_Kolinu_u Faaiu, #73_Tanoa Togiai, #76_Zereoue Williams, #79_Alex Harrison__MG_5801
Football

What Luther Elliss said following week one of Utah's spring camp

By Sports Illustrated Utah21 hours ago
4Q2A2146
Football

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Cole Fotheringham Highlights

By Cole Bagley and Jared Dann22 hours ago
4Q2A2101
Football

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Bam Olaseni Highlights

By Cole Bagley and Jared Dann23 hours ago
4Q2A2220
Football

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: TJ Pledger Highlights

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannMar 26, 2022
4Q2A2127
Football

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Britain Covey Highlights

By Cole Bagley, Jared Dann and LaMarr FieldsMar 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 6.03.08 PM
Football

Defensive end Van Fillinger believes a Pac-12 Championship is the standard moving forward

By Jared DannMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.11.08 PM
Football

Freshman linebacker Justin Medlock regards Utah as one of the top linebacker programs in the nation

By Cole BagleyMar 24, 2022