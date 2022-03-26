Scenes from Utah Pro Day: TJ Pledger Highlights

After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).

Having participated in pro day, Pledger will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

