Scenes from Utah Pro Day: TJ Pledger Highlights
After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah running back TJ Pledger participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.
After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).
Having participated in pro day, Pledger will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
