Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: TJ Pledger Highlights

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: TJ Pledger Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah running back TJ Pledger participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

TJ Pledger participating at Utah's pro day. Credit: Jared Dann.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah running back TJ Pledger participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).

Having participated in pro day, Pledger will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

4Q2A2127
Football

Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Britain Covey Highlights

By Cole Bagley, Jared Dann and LaMarr Fields1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 6.03.08 PM
Football

Defensive end Van Fillinger believes a Pac-12 Championship is the standard moving forward

By Jared Dann23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.11.08 PM
Football

Freshman linebacker Justin Medlock regards Utah as one of the top linebacker programs in the nation

By Cole BagleyMar 24, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) stops USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) after a short gain in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Linebacker Karene Reid is ready to follow in the footsteps of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell as he approaches 2022

By Cole BagleyMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 7.21.12 PM
Football

First-round NFL draft prospect Devin Lloyd ready to take his game to the next level

By Cole BagleyMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 7.57.15 PM
Football

Nephi Sewell remains focused on making a 53-man roster after Utah Pro Day

By Cole BagleyMar 24, 2022
#16_Bryson Barnes, #61_Kolinu_u Faaiu, #73_Tanoa Togiai, #76_Zereoue Williams, #79_Alex Harrison__MG_5801
Football

Sights from Utah's spring camp: Week one

By Sports Illustrated UtahMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17449839
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Britain Covey

By LaMarr FieldsMar 23, 2022