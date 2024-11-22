Seven storylines to watch in Utah's final two games of 2024
Utah’s 2024 football season has turned into a historic low point for a program that has enjoyed consistent success under head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Utes' 49-24 loss to Colorado marked their sixth consecutive defeat, the longest losing streak of Whittingham’s tenure. A season that began with high expectations, including being named preseason favorites in the Big 12, has devolved into a year defined by injuries, turnovers, and offensive struggles. Here are seven storyline for the Utes in the final two games of 2024.
Defensive bright spots amid offensive struggles
In the first half against Colorado, Utah’s defense showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in the opening moments. Linebacker Lander Barton intercepted Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the game’s first play, setting the Utes up with excellent field position. Junior Tafuna later recovered a botched snap, and the defense sacked Sanders three times in the first half, a significant achievement against a quarterback known for his elusiveness.
Despite these efforts, Utah’s offense could not capitalize. After Barton’s interception, the offense stalled, managing only a field goal. This lack of execution on offense has been a recurring theme during the losing streak. Even when the defense has kept games close, the offense has struggled to generate points, often undone by turnovers and inefficiency.
The Isaac Wilson experiment rolls on in Salt Lake City
One of the season’s central narratives has been the development of freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson. Thrust into the starting role following season-ending injuries to Cam Rising, Wilson has faced immense challenges. The coaching staff has invested heavily in his development, with Whittingham highlighting the extra film study and meetings aimed at accelerating his learning curve. However, Wilson’s performances have been uneven. He has thrown more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10) this season, a statistic emblematic of his growing pains.
Against Colorado, Wilson battled illness and limited practice time but still took the field as Utah’s starter. While he showed glimpses of potential, including a gritty third-and-1 conversion, his inexperience was evident. He was sacked on key downs, and the offense’s inability to sustain drives left the defense on the field for extended periods. The result was a second-half collapse as Colorado pulled away.
Injuries and turnovers: The root causes for Utah's bad season
Injuries have ravaged Utah’s roster this season, particularly on offense. The loss of Rising, star tight end Brant Kuithe, and receiver Money Parks has left the team scrambling for playmakers. The running game, once a reliable component of Utah’s offense, has also faltered. Running back Micah Bernard has struggled to find consistency, further hampering the team’s ability to control games.
Turnovers have been another critical issue. Utah has committed 21 turnovers this season, often at the most inopportune times. These mistakes have not only stalled drives but have also shifted momentum to opponents. Against Colorado, turnovers and special teams errors continued to plague the Utes, undermining their defensive efforts.
A season of missed expectations and reflecting how the Utes got here
The 2024 season began with lofty goals for Utah in its inaugural Big 12 campaign. However, any hopes of contending for the conference championship evaporated early. The team’s lone conference win came against Oklahoma State on September 21, a distant memory as the losses have piled up.
Much of Utah’s struggles can be traced back to the lack of a viable backup plan at quarterback. The coaching staff was all-in on Rising, which made sense given his talent and leadership. However, his injuries exposed the team’s lack of depth at the position. Unable to attract a seasoned transfer quarterback, Utah was forced to rely on Wilson, a talented but raw freshman.
Down but not out of the postseason hunt
With a 4-6 record, Utah’s chances of achieving bowl eligibility are slim. The Utes must win their final two games against Iowa State and UCF to secure a postseason berth. However, based on recent performances, this seems unlikely. Iowa State, despite its own struggles, has shown resilience and will present a tough challenge. Utah’s defense will need to contain Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, while the offense must find ways to avoid turnovers and sustain drives.
Even if Utah falls short of a bowl game, the remainder of the season presents an opportunity to continue developing Wilson and other young players. The coaching staff can use these games to evaluate talent and build for the future. Whittingham’s comments about being in the "Twilight Zone" highlight the frustration of a season that has gone so far off script, but they also underscore his determination to navigate this challenging period.
Honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe
Amid the struggles, Utah’s Senior Day on Saturday will provide a moment of reflection and remembrance. The program will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two beloved players who tragically passed away but left a lasting impact on the team. Their families will participate in the ceremony, a poignant reminder of the values and resilience that define Utah football.
Will the legacy of Kyle Whittingham have a happy ended?
This season represents the lowest point of Whittingham’s illustrious career, but it does not diminish his legacy. He has built Utah into a perennial contender and guided the program through significant transitions, including the move to the Pac-12 and now the Big 12. The challenges of 2024, while unprecedented, are a testament to the unpredictable nature of college football.
Kyle Whittingham going with 'quality over quantity' approach in NIL shopping
Looking ahead, the focus will shift to rebuilding and reestablishing Utah as a competitive force. Wilson’s development will be a key storyline, as will the team’s ability to address its depth issues and injury concerns. Whittingham’s track record suggests that Utah will bounce back, but the lessons of this season will undoubtedly shape the program’s future. We'll see if he returns for another season or calls it a career and moves over to work with Mark Harlan.