Six-day window exercised for Utah-Iowa State matchup
The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and FOX will employ a six-day selection window to finalize the kickoff time and network for the Utah vs. Iowa State game on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
This six-day window provides flexibility and allows the networks to select which games to broadcast based on the outcomes of the previous week's games, offering viewers potentially high-stakes matchups with postseason implications. The game time and network details will be revealed by Sunday.
What Deion Sanders said about Kyle Whittingham and Utes
Utah and Kyle Whittingham will be looking to break a difficult five-game losing streak after a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to No. 7 BYU. The Utes currently stand at 4-5 and must secure two wins in their final three games to qualify for postseason play, intensifying the pressure as they head to Boulder to face Colorado this week. Iowa State, once hopeful for a Big 12 title run, has also encountered recent struggles, falling out of contention after back-to-back losses.
In addition to the Utah-Iowa State game, several other Big 12 matchups are also on hold for network selection, reflecting the unpredictability of the season’s final stretch. On Nov. 23, games such as Arizona at TCU, Baylor at Houston, Cincinnati at Kansas State, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, and UCF at West Virginia await similar decisions.
Former Utes receiver Mycah Pittman explains why he left the program
Meanwhile, fans can plan to catch other scheduled Big 12 games like Colorado vs. Kansas at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and BYU vs. Arizona State on ESPN. The upcoming weeks will reveal which teams manage to seize crucial victories and potentially secure postseason berths in the competitive Big 12 Conference.