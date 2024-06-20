Soren Shinofield commits to Utah's 2025 recruiting class
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes got their sixth recruit of the month on Wednesday afternoon. Soren Shinofield made it official and announced he would be bound for Salt Lake City.
The three-star offensive lineman from Englewood (Colo.) is a product of national contender Cherry Creek HS with Colorado Hall-of-Famer Dave Logan as his head coach. Shinofield chose Utah over Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado State, and others. He took an official visit to SLC eariler this month and was sold on the culture with Whittingham and his staff.
At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Shinofield has the potential to play inside or out on the offensive line. He's a natural fit at the tackle spot but could adjust if needed. He'll need a few upgrades to his game at the next level. Nothing more than additions to his good athletic abilities and outstanding prowess.
Shinofield is the No. 110 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He's now the eighth commit in the Utes future class and the first offensive lineman. It's slightly defensive-heavy led by four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher, who committed on Sunday.
If this month is a preview of things to come, expect recruiting to heat up into the heart of the summer for the Utes.