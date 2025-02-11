Steve Smith Sr. cuts ties with Cam Newton over 'loser' comments
Cam Newton’s recent comments about being drafted by a “locker room of losers” did not sit well with former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith. The former NFL MVP who made the rounds on Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans, was advising Colorado’s Travis Hunter on the potential pitfalls of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Newton reflected on his own experience, saying, “My issue is, when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers. Guys didn’t know how to win.”
Smith, a franchise legend and one of the Panthers’ most respected voices, took issue with Newton’s characterization of the team when he arrived as the top pick in 2011. The former Utes standout played three seasons alongside Newton, fired back on social media, expressing his disappointment.
"I've watched & listened from afar as U @CameronNewton talk about Panthers! None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us with ur presence. The way you have talked about Panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm done !!!"
Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the most fiery competitors in NFL history, had long been supportive of Newton. However, his response made it clear that he wasn’t going to let his former quarterback disrespect the players who helped build the franchise.
Smith’s loyalty to the Panthers runs deep, as he remains a prominent figure around the organization and frequently attends games in Charlotte. His response serves as a reminder that while Newton had a transformative impact in Carolina, he didn’t do it alone—and some of his former teammates aren’t happy with his latest remarks.