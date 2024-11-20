Steve Smith Sr. named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist
Former Utah Utes standout Steve Smith Sr. is one of 25 modern-era players named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, marking his fourth appearance at this stage. The announcement underscores Smith’s remarkable career and solidifies his place among the NFL's elite wide receivers.
Smith’s professional resume is impressive. Ranking eighth all-time in NFL receiving yards with 14,731, he stands among legends of the game. Of the seven players ahead of him on the all-time list, six are already enshrined in Canton, with Larry Fitzgerald being the only exception as he is not yet eligible until 2026. Smith also achieved one of the rare NFL "Triple Crown" seasons in 2005, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. This feat has been accomplished only 16 times in league history, further showing his dominance.
Utes in the NFL: Steve Smith returns to Baltimore as band conductor on Sunday night
Throughout his career, Smith was known for his fierce competitiveness, unmatched work ethic, and ability to make plays despite often being the sole focus of opposing defenses. Unlike many other prolific receivers, Smith rarely benefited from having another star wideout drawing attention. His ability to consistently produce despite facing double teams is a testament to his talent and toughness.
Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, beginning with the Carolina Panthers in 2001, where he spent 13 seasons and became the franchise's all-time leading receiver. He finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens, adding three more productive seasons to his legacy. Beyond his receiving stats, Smith was also a dangerous return man early in his career, making him one of the most versatile players of his era.
This year’s semifinalist list is stacked with other legends, including Eli Manning, Torry Holt, and Antonio Gates. However, Smith’s unique combination of production, resilience, and leadership makes him a compelling candidate. As the Hall of Fame’s selection process continues, Smith’s accomplishments will undoubtedly keep him in the conversation for enshrinement in Canton.