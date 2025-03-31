TE Colby Simpson is Utah Utes’ first class of 2026 commit
Three-star tight end Colby Simpson became the first class of 2026 commitment to Utah’s football program on Sunday, a day after watching a spring practice at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Simpson announced his commitment in a post on X that read in part: “Found home. 1000% Committed!!!”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is from Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Calif. He received nearly two dozen offers, including 12 from teams in power conferences.
“It’s a dream come true to commit to Utah,” Simpson told KSL Sports. “I have been visiting other programs, but I knew this was the right place for me. The moment I walked in, I felt I had an instant connection. The people were a big factor, the staff is so great.”
He told KSL Sports that Utah’s recent history of developing tight ends such as Dalton Kincaid, Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham helped sway his decision.
“Utah wants to develop me into an all-around tight end that can be a physical blocker and makes plays in the passing game,” Simpson said. “Their tight end development with Kuithe, Kincaid, and Fatheringham was the biggest factor for choosing them.”
Simpson said he has a great relationship with tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, the brother of head coach Kyle Whittingham, and is looking forward to playing in new offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme.
Simpson’s commitment follows by a week the first commitment from the class of 2027, quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher from Arbor View High in Las Vegas.