Ten Utah players named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list
The University of Utah Football program has garnered significant recognition, with 10 players being named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. This prestigious honor, announced by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, acknowledges the most outstanding college football players of Polynesian ancestry who demonstrate exceptional ability and integrity. The Utes' representation on the list is impressive, with 11 of their players among the 96 total honorees.
The list includes both offensive and defensive talents, starting with the Fano brothers, Logan and Spencer. Both joined the Utes in 2023, with Spencer making an immediate impact by playing in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting 12 on the offensive line. Logan, who transferred from BYU, played in five games last season before a season-ending injury, showcasing his potential as a defensive end.
Utah's defensive line is further bolstered by three standout defensive tackles: Simote Pepa, Junior Tafuna, and Keanu Tanuvasa. Tafuna, with 38 career games and 36 starts, is a veteran presence, while Tanuvasa made an impressive start by playing in all 13 games last season as a freshman. These players are expected to be key contributors to Utah's defense this fall.
On the offensive line, Caleb Lomu, Michael Mokofisi, and Tanoa Togiai join Spencer Fano. Mokofisi, an all-conference selection, brings experience with 30 career games and 26 starts. Togiai, with 23 career games, adds depth, and Lomu, a promising four-star recruit, is expected to continue his development after seeing limited action in 2023.
Defensively, Karene Reid and Alaka'i Gilman round out the Utes' honorees. Reid, a two-time all-conference selection, has been a consistent performer with 35 career games and 31 starts. Gilman, a transfer from Stanford, is poised to make his mark in his first season with Utah after a solid career with the Cardinal.
Overall, the University of Utah's strong representation on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List reflects the program's talent and commitment to excellence. The Utes were ranked No. 12 on AP Top 25 preseason poll this week.