Texas three-star DB Nathan Tilmon commits to Utah
Utah continues to build on its recruiting success by tapping into the talent-rich state of Texas. During the current recruiting cycle, the Utes have secured commitments from multiple defensive backs from Texas, further solidifying their reputation for developing elite secondary players.
On Saturday, the program added another key piece to its defensive puzzle with the commitment of safety Nathan Tilmon from Mansfield Timberview High in Arlington.
At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Tilmon is a versatile and athletic safety who brings a strong presence to the backfield. His decision to commit to Utah came after he had previously committed to SMU in February. However, he decommitted from SMU in late June, opening the door for Utah to make a strong push for his services. Tilmon's recruiting journey with the Utes began in late November of the previous year when they extended an offer. He subsequently took an official visit to Salt Lake City just a couple of weeks before his decommitment from SMU, which likely played a significant role in his final decision.
Cam Rising wants a pass-heavy offensive attack as Utah enters Big 12
Tilmon chose Utah over in-state Power Four schools Texas and TCU, demonstrating the Utes' ability to compete with top programs for high-caliber recruits. In addition to Utah, Tilmon had scholarship offers from 10 other Power Four programs, predominantly from the Big 12 Conference, as well as several Group of Five schools. His commitment marks the 18th prospect to join Utah's 2025 recruiting class, which is shaping up to be one of the strongest in recent years.
With Tilmon on board, Utah continues to reinforce its secondary, a longstanding strength of the program, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving college football landscape.