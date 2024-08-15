The Athletic writer believes Utah's Cam Rising is a sleeper for Heisman
After missing the entire previous season due to injury, Cam Rising's return during Utah's spring camp was highly anticipated. Concerns about his ability to regain his top form were understandable, given the nature of his absence. However, Rising quickly silenced doubters by displaying the same sharp passing and mobility that made him one of college football's top quarterbacks. His spring camp performance indicated no signs of rust, and he appeared as confident as ever, reassuring both fans and pundits.
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic is among those who believe in Rising's potential for a comeback, even naming him a sleeper Heisman candidate. Mandel argues that if Utah reaches the College Football Playoff, it would likely be due to Rising's strong performance. This endorsement reflects the high expectations placed on Rising as he leads the Utes into the new season.
Rising's last full season showcased his dynamic dual-threat capabilities. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding nearly 500 rushing yards. Heading into the 2024 season, Rising has a strong chance to surpass those numbers, provided he stays healthy. Utah's roster has improved, with a deeper receiving corps, a solid offensive line, and a versatile running back group. These enhancements should provide Rising with ample opportunities to shine throughout the season.
Looking ahead, Utah's future also appears promising with Isaac Wilson named as Rising's backup. While Rising is expected to lead the team in 2024, Wilson's presence ensures a smooth transition when the time comes for Rising to pass the torch. If Rising stays healthy and performs at or above his 2022 level, Utah fans have every reason to be optimistic about their team's prospects in 2024 and beyond.