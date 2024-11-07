The 'Holy War' means more for No. 9 BYU and Utah after unexpected results
Utah’s transition from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 marked a monumental shift, bringing back the historic “Holy War” rivalry with BYU after 13 years apart. This move wasn’t just a conference switch—it was a revival of one of the fiercest rivalries in college sports. With the Big 12 designating the Holy War as one of its four protected football rivalries, BYU and Utah will now meet annually as long as they remain in the conference. This season, the two programs face off at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, marking the first Big 12 iteration of this storied clash.
For Utah, the anticipation around this game is at a fever pitch. Coach Kyle Whittingham has ensured that players, especially those new to the program, understand the rivalry’s importance. “This is for sure one game you don’t have to worry about getting ready to play because they’ll be ready,” Whittingham said. His focus is on preparing players emotionally and mentally, instilling an appreciation for the history and intensity that define this matchup. For many in the Beehive State, this isn’t just a football game—it’s the most significant sporting event in the state, filled with pride, history, and memories that bind the community together.
The roots of this rivalry run deep, with each team achieving landmark successes often at the other’s expense. For Utah, blowout wins against BYU helped them reach BCS-busting seasons. For BYU, their historic climb to a national championship in 1984 included a pivotal victory over Utah. Adding to the rivalry’s personal stakes is Whittingham’s connection to BYU, where he played under legendary coach LaVell Edwards before becoming Utah’s head coach. Several BYU coaches, including head coach Kalani Sitake, also spent time on Whittingham’s staff at Utah, further intertwining the programs’ histories.
Sitake, who considers Whittingham a mentor and close friend, expressed his enthusiasm for the rivalry’s return. “It’s a fun game to be part of and I’m glad it’s back,” he shared, emphasizing the deep mutual respect between the two programs despite the intensity of competition. Sitake attributes much of his growth as a head coach to his experiences under Whittingham, adding another layer of respect and camaraderie to the rivalry.
The rivalry between Utah and BYU persisted through years of separation, with each team’s fans eagerly awaiting its return. Conference realignment kept the Holy War alive, and now, with the two schools reunited in the Big 12, the intensity, stakes, and history will be reignited, drawing fans, players, and coaches into the heart of one of college football’s most celebrated showdowns.