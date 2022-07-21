The top three players in each position group: Defensive End, No. 3 Jonah Elliss

Despite being a particularly young group, Utah's defensive ends are a relentless squad of punishing and physical athletes, full prepared to create havoc in the backfield of any opposing offense this season.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

In his first season at Utah, Jonah Elliss saw some notable reps and gained some very valuable experience. For the year, Elliss recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. Over the course of the season, Elliss continually showed improvement and became a solid contributor in his reserved role.

What sets Elliss apart at his position is his incredible speed. Combined with his brute physicality and nose for the football, Elliss can explode off the edge and either completely avoid or shed blockers with power to get into the backfield.

Looking ahead to 2022, Elliss certainly has the potential to fulfill the role opposite of Van Fillinger but will have to compete with several other talented athletes, the likes of which include senior-transfer Gabe Reid who is expected to play on the edge as well.

With a full fall camp ahead, Elliss, Reid, and others will battle for the starting position. Given his skills and potential, Elliss has one of the best chances to secure the spot but will be up against the talent and experience of Reid.

