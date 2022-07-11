The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 3 Ja'Quinden Jackson

While the Utes will return one of the most talented and composed quarterbacks under center in 2022, the position group is perhaps the deepest its ever been with a diverse collection of skilled athletes.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

After a tough individual 2021 season with immense trials, Ja'Quinden Jackson's progress and glow-up was one of the most notable from spring camp. Primarily focused on his passing abilities, Jackson’s confidence was leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year, which translated to crisp throws, better ball placement and chances he never would’ve taken before.

Demonstrated in the spring game, Jackson was a completely different player than what we saw last season. Finishing 11-17 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Jackson's passes were confident, crisp and on target all game, proving himself to be a dangerous dual-threat.

Stepping into his second season with the Utes, Jackson is a powerful and athletic athlete with immense potential. Not only can he burn defenses with his legs, recognizing when a seam is open and bursting for sizable gains, but he's also developing into a talented and composed passer.

In terms of his contributions for the 2022 campaign, its unlikely that he'll see much action as long as Rising remains healthy. Additionally, while the backup spot still remains vacant, and Jackson will resume a heated battle with fellow quarterback Bryson Barnes, Barnes will likely remain the favorite for QB2 after what he did in the Rose Bowl and how he followed that up during the spring. With that being said, Jackson certainly possesses the skills to compete, and if he can continue to develop, he will be a deadly dual-threat with a bright future.

