The Utah Utes have full confidence in Bryson Barnes as QB2

The Utah football program has full confidence in Bryson Barnes as their backup quarterback.
Last week, the Utah Utes were faced with some adversity on the road against Washington State. Thirty minutes before kick, Cameron Rising decided he'd be unable to start which meant Bryson Barnes was on deck to command the offense. 

Despite somewhat of a slow start, Barnes rose to the occasion and greatly exceeded expectations with elite composure to get the job done.

For the night, Barnes not only led the Utes to a 21-17 victory on the road but he also went 17-27 for 175 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Was it glamorous or captivating? Not necessarily. But it didn't need to be. 

With absolutely no warning, Barnes took the field, got into a rhythm and never flinched. He also had several clutch plays, including a pivotal first down pass to Devaughn Vele on the final drive of the game to keep the chains moving and maintain possession.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart.

What more can you ask for from your backup? Proficiency? Three scoring drives? Confidence? Composure? A road win?

"We have full trust in Bryson because he can lead a team," running back Jaylon Glover said on his exclusive podcast. "As he's shown throughout the spring and fall, his completion rate is insane. He knows where to go with the ball and he's a passionate runner thats going to make plays. Thats what you want in your quarterback and Bryson shows it all."

Like Glover said, Barnes has proven he's more than capable of leading Utah's offense.

While some may have considered the Rose Bowl to be somewhat of a situational fluke, Barnes has shown he has what it takes and Utah fans shouldn't worry if his name is called again.

"Playing alongside Bryson during practice and in games, you feel comfortable," Glover added. "I feel like Bryson can play and Utah fans have nothing to worry about if he's in the game."

