Three key games for Utah Utes in 2024 football season
Utah football is entering a new era as they transition to the Big 12 Conference after spending the past thirteen years in the Pac-12. Despite the change, head coach Kyle Whittingham remains at the helm, ready to guide the Utes through this new chapter. The conference is losing its two biggest brands, Texas and Oklahoma, providing Utah with a golden opportunity to make an immediate impact and contend for the title in their first year.
However, several challenges lie ahead. Three critical games will significantly shape Utah's 2024 season.
The first key matchup is against BYU on November 9. This game has all the familiar marking of a potential "trap game" for Utah. The traditional rivalry will be intense, and overlooking BYU could be costly, especially in the final month of the regular season. The Cougars might not be postseason contenders by November, but they could still play spoiler. Fortunately, the Utes will have a bye week before this crucial game, which could provide them with much-needed rest and preparation time.
Another pivotal game is against Arizona on September 28. The Wildcats also made the transition from the Pac-12 and could be a sleeper in the new conference. Led by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona boasts one of the more explosive offenses in the Power Four. If Utah can handle Arizona, it would set a positive tone heading into October, boosting their momentum and confidence.
Finally, the most important game for Utah in 2024 is against Oklahoma State on September 21. This matchup is significant because Oklahoma State is expected to be a top contender for the Big 12 title. Securing an early road victory against the Cowboys would be monumental for Utah, potentially setting the stage for a successful conference campaign. This game marks the first-ever meeting between Whittingham and Oklahoma State's head coach Mike Gundy. While they joked about facing each other during Big 12 Media Days, the stakes will be high when they meet on the field. A win in Stillwater would position Utah favorably in the conference standings, making their path to the title more manageable.