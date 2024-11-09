Three keys for Utah in Holy War against No. 9 BYU
The stakes are high for Utah as they prepare to face an undefeated BYU team ranked No. 9 in the country. The Cougars have proven to be a well-rounded team, dominating offensively and defensively to reach an impressive 8-0 record. Here are three keys to Utah pulling up an upset over BYU.
Make the Cougars offense rely on the pass
BYU's balanced approach has made them tough to beat, while quarterback Jake Retzlaff's dual-threat capabilities add a dynamic element to their offense. Retzlaff, who has passed for 1,872 yards and 18 touchdowns, also contributes significantly on the ground, with 303 rushing yards. For Utah, containing Retzlaff will be crucial to pulling off an upset, as his versatility poses a constant threat to their defense.
Utes need to realizes they have nothing to lose
On paper, Utah enters as the clear underdog, especially after enduring a challenging season with four consecutive losses. Their offense has struggled, averaging just 22.8 points per game—ranking in the bottom 30 of FBS scoring offenses. The Utes have encountered numerous offensive hurdles, evident in their inconsistent performance. Still, the team’s defense has been a silver lining, particularly in defending third downs, where they have excelled, allowing only a 25% conversion rate, the third-best in the nation. Utah’s defense also ranks 13th nationally against the pass, which will be key in stalling BYU’s offense, particularly if they can force them into third-and-long situations.
Utah's identity as an underdog may be their biggest asset heading into the matchup. The underdog mentality, built on grit and resilience, has helped teams in the past rise above expectations. Utah can play freely, without the weight of expectations, which can sometimes be liberating. As BYU aims to preserve its perfect record, Utah has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Playing with this mindset could drive them to perform with intensity and aggression.
This is the Holy War for a reason. If this is Whittingham's last rivalry game, make it memorable
One unique challenge for Utah’s coaching staff, led by Kyle Whittingham, is ensuring that younger players understand the historic rivalry between the Utes and Cougars, known as the "Holy War." For many on Utah's roster, this will be their first exposure to this fierce rivalry, and the team has dedicated time during the bye week to educate and motivate players about its significance. The lingering disappointment of Utah’s season, paired with the intensity of the rivalry, could fuel a spirited performance from the Utes.
With the weight of the season off their shoulders, Utah can focus on being the team to spoil BYU’s perfect season. The players may look at this game as a chance to redeem themselves and play with heart, grit, and the sheer joy of the game. The Utes welcome the Cougars into Salt Lake City for a late-night affair at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.