Three keys to a Utah Utes win over the Houston Cougars
As Utah prepares to face Houston, both teams find themselves at critical junctures in their seasons. The Utes, after entering their first Big 12 season with high expectations, now hope to end a three-game losing streak and become bowl eligible. At one point, Utah was ranked as high as No. 11, but a string of losses now leaves them fighting to avoid their first four-game losing skid since 2017.
For Houston, the focus is on keeping their slim postseason hopes alive. With three home games remaining in their schedule, the Cougars have a chance to turn around their season after losing three of their last four games. Here are three keys to Utah's success in H-Town on Saturday night.
Get Isaac Wilson comfortable early is a must
The key matchup in this game centers on Utah’s freshman quarterback, Isaac Wilson, and Houston’s pass defense. Wilson has shown flashes of talent, passing for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he has also struggled with consistency, completing just 54.8% of his passes while throwing eight interceptions. Houston’s pass defense, ranked 19th nationally with 173.9 yards allowed per game and five interceptions, will likely pose a stiff challenge for Wilson, who will need to make smart decisions and limit turnovers for Utah to have a chance at victory.
What Utes players said about Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator
Offensive struggles have plagued both teams throughout the season. Houston’s offense has been particularly stagnant, averaging only 303 yards per game, which ranks them near the bottom nationally. This lack of production has been evident in conference play, where they have been outscored 115-33 in four Big 12 games. Utah’s offense has also faced difficulties, especially in recent games where they have scored fewer than 14 points in two out of their last three matchups. For fans of high-scoring, dynamic football, this game might not meet their expectations, as both teams have faltered on the offensive side.
Shutting down Houston's offense early isn't a option
Key players to watch include Utah’s defensive end Van Fillinger and Houston’s wide receiver Mekhi Mews. Fillinger has been a force on Utah’s defense, leading the team with 7.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks this season, along with a critical blocked field goal against Baylor that set up a 77-yard touchdown. His ability to disrupt the backfield will be essential, particularly if Houston starts sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss, whose dual-threat capability offers Houston a dynamic option. Chriss led Houston to a victory over TCU two weeks ago by throwing for 141 yards and rushing for 97, demonstrating his potential to create plays with both his arm and legs.
Utah's Cam Calhoun says Utes facing adversity head on before Houston
For Utah’s defense, this game offers a prime chance to capitalize on Houston’s offensive struggles. The Cougars have given the ball away 14 times this season and have allowed 24 sacks, vulnerabilities that Utah’s defense, which ranks first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally in third-down conversion rate, will look to exploit. If the Utes can force turnovers and apply pressure on Houston’s quarterbacks, they could create opportunities for their offense to gain momentum.
Run all night long and make it count
On offense, Utah running back Micah Bernard is another player who could make an impact. With an average of 6.3 yards per carry, Bernard has been a bright spot for the Utes. However, until Wilson and the passing game become more effective, defenses will likely focus on stopping the run, making it tougher for Bernard to find running lanes. Houston’s defense, ranked No. 66 in points allowed per game and No. 72 in rushing yards allowed, presents an opportunity for Bernard to shine if Utah can establish a balanced attack.
Saturday’s matchup will test Utah’s resilience and Houston’s adaptability. While both teams face offensive obstacles, this game could ultimately come down to which team can capitalize on the other’s weaknesses and find enough offense to secure a much-needed win. Utah travels to Houston for the first series meeting in 46 years (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).