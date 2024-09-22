Three takeaways from Utah's win over Oklahoma State
No. 12 Utah earned a significant victory in their first Big 12 Conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State, 22-19. The win moved the Utes to a perfect 4-0 record for the 2024 season. Despite a late surge from the Cowboys, Utah held on for a crucial victory, marking a strong start to their Big 12 campaign. Here are three takeaways from the Utes' signature win in Stillwater.
Isaac Wilson's resilience was key
Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson, in only his second start, showcased his resilience and potential. The circumstances weren’t ideal for the young quarterback, yet Wilson rose to the challenge. Despite throwing two interceptions, Wilson managed to keep key drives alive and make big plays when it counted most. His performance, which included completing 17 of 29 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, and 41 rushing yards, reflected his ability to handle pressure. Wilson’s ability to lead long drives and convert on crucial third downs helped Utah maintain possession and control the tempo of the game.
While the numbers don’t tell the full story, Wilson’s poise under difficult circumstances deserves recognition. His seven successful scoring drives included key plays, such as a 45-yard touchdown pass, and he ended the game generating ten first downs for his team, both in the air and on the ground. Although there’s room for growth, his efforts are a promising sign for Utah’s future at quarterback.
Utah’s Triple-Threat Offense
Utes running back Micah Bernard continues to solidify his role as the lead back. With three consecutive 100-yard games, Bernard's ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact has become a crucial element of Utah’s offense. Against Oklahoma State, Bernard rushed for 182 yards on 22 carries, including a 62-yard gain in the second half, showcasing his explosiveness. His ability to consistently move the chains and generate big plays has been vital for Utah this season.
Additionally, wide receiver Dorian Singer and tight end Brant Kuithe came up big in this game. Singer, in particular, formed a solid connection with Wilson, making several crucial catches and finishing the game with 95 yards on seven receptions. Kuithe also played a significant role, contributing 74 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing score.
Utes flex with defensive dominance
Utah’s defense played a key role in limiting Oklahoma State’s high-powered offense. Coming into the game, the Cowboys had been averaging 42 points and over 446 yards per game. However, the Utes defense held them to just 285 total yards and 19 points. Utah’s ability to stifle Oklahoma State’s running game, holding them to just 48 rushing yards, forced the Cowboys to rely heavily on the pass, where the Utes applied consistent pressure.
While Utah let their foot off the gas late in the game, allowing Oklahoma State to score two quick touchdowns, the defense's overall efficiency remains a key factor in their success this season. Utah's defensive resilience will continue to be a strength as they move deeper into Big 12 play.
Utah returns home to face Arizona Wildcats in a late-night showdown next Saturday at 10:15 PM ET on ESPN.