Three takeaways from Utah's loss to Arizona
Utah's first loss of the season came in a disappointing 23-10 defeat to the visiting Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes fell to 4-1 on the season in a game marred by missed opportunities and mistakes. The loss highlighted several key areas where Utah struggled, including defensive execution and inconsistency in the passing game. Here are three takeaway from the loss on Saturday night.
Defensive struggles and missed tackles
One of the most significant issues in the game was Utah's defensive execution, which head coach Kyle Whittingham called "so-so." The Utes outgained Arizona 364 to 358 yards, but their inability to wrap up on defense hurt them throughout the game. Missed tackles, particularly in the first half, allowed Arizona to take advantage of their limited rushing attempts.
Arizona only ran the ball eight times in the first half but made the most of those carries, averaging 11.6 yards per attempt. Kedrick Reescano led the Wildcats with 67 rushing yards in the first half, including a 36-yard burst that set up Arizona's first touchdown. The Wildcats would finish with 161 rushing yards on 30 carries, benefiting from multiple chunk plays that extended drives and allowed them to maintain momentum.
While Arizona's rushing average dipped to 5.4 yards per carry by the end of the game, they continued to break off significant gains, with six runs of 10 or more yards. Utah's inability to limit these big plays was a critical factor in their loss. As Whittingham noted, the Utes need to improve their tackling to avoid similar outcomes in the future.
Inconsistent passing game execution
Despite out throwing Arizona 280-to-197, Utah's passing game failed to capitalize on key opportunities. True freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, making his third start in place of the injured Cam Rising, struggled with inconsistency. After starting the game with nine completions on 11 attempts for 137 yards, Wilson hit a rough patch, missing on eight straight passes and throwing a costly interception.
Wilson did manage to rally with an 80-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, hitting Caleb Lohner for a 20-yard score that brought the Utes within six points. However, Utah's offense faltered on subsequent drives, turning the ball over on downs and throwing a late interception.
While Wilson finished with 280 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, his performance highlighted the challenges of playing a true freshman quarterback in a high-pressure conference game. Utah also wasted a strong receiving effort from Dorian Singer, who caught nine passes for 155 yards but was largely neutralized in the second half.
Losing at home and the need for Cam Rising
Losing at home is always difficult, especially in conference play. Utah had an opportunity to solidify its standing in the Big 12 but instead suffered a setback that will sting for some time. The game underscored the importance of having Cam Rising, the team's veteran quarterback, back on the field. Wilson showed promise, but the learning curve proved steep, and the Utes will need Rising's experience to navigate the rest of the season successfully.