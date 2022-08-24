Skip to main content
TJ Pledger released from Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After two preseason games with the Arizona Cardinals, former Ute TJ Pledger was released by the team on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday August 23, NFL squads made the second round of roster cuts in preparation for their final 53 man rosters. While it's sad to see anyone with Utah ties cut, unfortunately TJ Pledger was among those released.

TJ Pledger

Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45.

Despite having a solid rookie mini camp, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was released from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. Before being released, Pledger recorded eight yards on four carries in two preseason games with the Cardinals.

Pledger becomes the second Ute from Utah's 2021 roster to be released by an NFL squad, joining Hauati Pututau who was waived by the Green Bay Packers back on July 26.

As for the remainder of Utah's 2021 rookie class, guys like Britain Covey, Cole Fotheringham, Bamidele Olaseni, and Nick Ford have one last week to make the final 53-man rosters before the season begins.

The good news is that for those cut this late, they'll more than likely be picked up by other teams or signed to practice squads for the season, keeping their professional dreams alive. 

Final 53-man rosters must be submitted by August 30.

