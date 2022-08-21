Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 15 - 21

5. Five Predictions for the Utah Utes 2022 football season

Just a little more than two weeks out from the Utes opening game against Florida, FanNation AllUtes publisher Cole Bagley made five predictions for Utah's 2022 season.

4. Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury

According to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Covey recorded a receiving touchdown on Friday during an Eagles 11v11 period. Despite another fastball from quarterback Reid Sinnett, Covey managed to secure the pass and cross the goal line.

3. Kyle Whittingham provides an update on the QB2 situation and other standouts from Saturday's scrimmage

"They both had outstanding scrimmages. Really, those are the two guys that are competing, it's down to them exclusively for the number two guy. We'll have an answer coming up in the next scrimmage on Saturday with exactly how we are going to approach it," Whittingham said.

2. Utah's Cameron Rising says that preseason rankings don't matter and the team is purely focused on getting better

"It doesn't really matter to me. It doesn't really mean much. It's just preseason. We've just gotta focus on what we've got and keep getting better every day," Rising said.

1. How Utah's Money Parks has taken fall camp by storm

As the most talked about player in Utah's fall camp, wide receiver Money Parks shared how he is taking his game to the next level.

