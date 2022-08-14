Skip to main content

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 8 - 14

A review of the top five Utah Utes headlines from the previous week.

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of August 8 - 14.

5. Who will be Utah's backup quarterback?

With the season quickly approaching, Utah needs to select a backup quarterback to play behind Cameron Rising.

4. Freshman QB Nate Johnson is focused on learning and developing rather than worrying about the QB2 spot

In his first fall camp, freshman QB Nate Johnson is busy learning the playbook rather than worrying about the backup position.

"I'm not really worried about that right now. I'm just trying to focus on learning the plays, putting myself in a position where I can learn the plays and learn the offense. I'm not really worried about the two spot right now. I'm really in the learning phase so getting the two spot is not really in my head. Im just focused on getting the offense down," Johnson said.

3. Ethan Calvert is getting 'better and better' as he focuses on returning from a season-ending knee injury last season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Every practice my knee is starting to feel better and better," Calvert said. "I feel like I'm brushing off the rust a little bit and starting to know the plays a little more. Just getting more comfortable out there...it feels good just getting back into the groove of things."

2. Camp Kyle: Utes continue to grind as Kyle Whittingham assesses pressing spots on the roster

In week two of Fall Camp, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media, focusing heavily on some of the more pressing spots on the roster.

1. REPORT: Britain Covey tears ligaments in right thumb against the Jets

In the Eagles preseason matchup against the New York Jets, former Ute Britain Covey reportedly tore ligaments in his right thumb.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

USATSI_17449850
Football

REPORT: Britain Covey tears ligaments in right thumb against the Jets

By Cole Bagley20 hours ago
USATSI_17015082
Football

Ranking each game on the Ute's 2022 schedule: Part two

By Cole BagleyAug 13, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17286559
Football

Ranking each game on the Ute's 2022 schedule: Part one

By Cole BagleyAug 12, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 53
Football

Junior Tafuna is maintaining an 'underdog' mentality as he begins his 2022 campaign for Mayor of Sack Lake City

By Cole BagleyAug 12, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.
Football

Tyler Huntley shines in Baltimore Ravens preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans

By Cole BagleyAug 11, 2022 10:59 PM EDT
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 29
Football

Who will be Utah's backup quarterback?

By Cole BagleyAug 11, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.46.03 PM
Basketball

Watch: Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards unveil classic throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

By Cole BagleyAug 11, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 7.55.05 PM
Football

Video: Clayton Isbell says 'the safety room is looking really good' as he continues to learn the defense

By Cole BagleyAug 10, 2022 10:22 PM EDT