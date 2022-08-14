Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 8 - 14

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of August 8 - 14.

5. Who will be Utah's backup quarterback?

With the season quickly approaching, Utah needs to select a backup quarterback to play behind Cameron Rising.

4. Freshman QB Nate Johnson is focused on learning and developing rather than worrying about the QB2 spot

In his first fall camp, freshman QB Nate Johnson is busy learning the playbook rather than worrying about the backup position.

"I'm not really worried about that right now. I'm just trying to focus on learning the plays, putting myself in a position where I can learn the plays and learn the offense. I'm not really worried about the two spot right now. I'm really in the learning phase so getting the two spot is not really in my head. Im just focused on getting the offense down," Johnson said.

3. Ethan Calvert is getting 'better and better' as he focuses on returning from a season-ending knee injury last season

"Every practice my knee is starting to feel better and better," Calvert said. "I feel like I'm brushing off the rust a little bit and starting to know the plays a little more. Just getting more comfortable out there...it feels good just getting back into the groove of things."

2. Camp Kyle: Utes continue to grind as Kyle Whittingham assesses pressing spots on the roster

In week two of Fall Camp, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the media, focusing heavily on some of the more pressing spots on the roster.

1. REPORT: Britain Covey tears ligaments in right thumb against the Jets

In the Eagles preseason matchup against the New York Jets, former Ute Britain Covey reportedly tore ligaments in his right thumb.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes