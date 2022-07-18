Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 11 - July 17

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of July 11 - July 17.

5. Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry

Where Landry truly excels is with his hands and brute physicality. Demonstrated throughout his game, Landry can quickly and effectively shed blockers with sound hand techniques and an assortment of moves in order to push offensive lineman aside and get to the ball carriers. He also has a fair amount of speed, and at times can explode off the ends to bypass the tackles or tight ends.

4. The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 1 Cameron Rising

It should translate to another Pac-12 Championship, and either a shot at redemption in the Rose Bowl, or the programs first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. If Rising can simply build off of what he did last season with some slight improvements to his averages, Utah will be one of the most dangerous teams in all of college football with a real chance to exceed last years results.

3. How would the Utes fare in a 'loose partnership' between the ACC and Pac-12?

With a 'loose partnership' between the ACC and Pac-12 a possible option for the future, FanNation AllUtes breaks down how Utah may fare in inter-conference matchup's with the best of the ACC.

2. Justin Medlock shares that the post-Devin Lloyd linebacker group is looking dangerous for 2022

"We look really dangerous, I'm not gonna lie. We've got Mo[hamoud Diabate], Karene [Reid], Lander [Barton], Andrew [Mata'afa], we've got a lot of ballers. Just smart, athletic, physical [guys] and we're gonna have a good year as a group," He added.

1. Jaylon Glover believes Utah's running back group is 'one of the best in the nation' and will 'thrive' in 2022

"We're really deep," Glover said. "We have a lot of guys that can go make some plays and potentially be guys that you're always going to see on tv. For me personally, our room as a group is probably one of the best in the nation. With Coach Q and our offense, there's no way we shouldn't thrive and we have the guys to do it."

