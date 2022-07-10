Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 4 - July 10

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of July 4 - July 10.

5. Big 12 discussing the possibility of adding up to six Pac-12 teams

While Utah, Arizona, ASU, and Colorado have been reported to be in discussions with the Big 12, two other teams are also being considered according to multiple sources.

4. Pac-12 and ACC discussing 'loose partnership' to potentially boost media rights revenue

As realignment discussions continue, the Pac-12 and ACC have engaged in 'loose partnership' discussions.

3. BREAKING: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson commits to Utah

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Wilson is an explosive and shifty receiver with a lot of potential. While he missed his junior season due to a knee injury, Wilson was a reliable and productive weapon during a six-game schedule in 2020 as a sophomore. For the year, he caught 32 passes for 634 yards (19.8 average) and and six touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 29 yards.

2. BREAKING: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette commits to Utah

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

1. Do the Utes stay or do they go? Weighing the options of staying in the Pac-12 or moving on to the Big 12

With rumors circulating around conference realignments, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the possible destinations for the Utes.

