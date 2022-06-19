Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 13 - June 19

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of June 13 - June 19.

5. Karene Reid is ready to lead by example and with his voice going into the 2022 season

In the second episode of Karene Reid's exclusive podcast 'Reiding the Play', Karene shares his remarkable journey from walk-on to starter and how he's prepared to lead the defense going into 2022.

To list to the full podcast episode click here.

4. Recruiting: Three-star offensive lineman Ethan Thomason shares that 'every aspect was answered' on Utah visit

"I was really impressed with the visit, it was very thorough. Every aspect I possibly could've wondered about was answered on the visit and that's what was so impressive...I thought that it was really informative and will help me with my decision," Thomason said.

3. BREAKING: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley commits to Utah

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, the young running back utilizes his speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 48.54 400m while participating in track & field as a junior. As for the 2021 football season, Stanley recorded 49 carries for 409 yards (8.3 average) and seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

2. A versatile Jadon Pearson explains his recruitment and why the Utes were so quick to bring him up from JUCO

"It was my versatility. I have film from outside linebacker all the way to corner. I can play five different positions which really spoke volumes. And then my intensity on the film. I really like to be a ball-hawk and do things that safeties at Utah do, as he [Coach Scalley] would say. I feel like thats why he didn't waste any time in offering me and building that relationship," Pearson said.

1. BREAKING: Utah lands commitment from three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bryant is an all out vicious defender who terrorizes opposing offenses and has a history for blowing up the backfield. During his junior high school season, Bryant recorded 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Combined with his superior size, Bryant is also very athletic which allows him to burst off the line and quickly make his way into the backfield.

