Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 26 - October 2

5. How Ja'Quinden Jackson became the Utes newest running back

Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

After moving to the running back position, Ja'Quinden Jackson has found his joy playing football again.

"I found my joy again," Jackson said. "I'm just gonna leave it at that. I found my joy again. I actually had fun just being out there playing again, so yeah, I found my joy again. I'm living it."

4. Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment

Kobe Boykin, 2024 Utah Utes commit. Courtesy of Kobe Boykin.

Nearing the midway point of the 2022 season, Utah is continuing to impress one of their most talented commits.

"Im feeling great," Boykin said. "I'm feeling strong about my commitment. They've shown me they can compete. They bounced back from that game [Florida] and brought it with them...they're punishing teams. That game really put a chip on their shoulder, like we can play with anybody in the country. So I still feel strong about my commitment, that's not going to change."

3. Clark Phillips III with two INT's for Utes against Beavers in first half

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) shakes hands with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) after making his third interception of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

For the third season in a row, cornerback Clark Phillips III recorded a pick-six against a Pac-12 opponent.

2. Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s Win vs Oregon State Beavers

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Positive and negative takeaways from Utah's dominant victory over Oregon State.

1. Top performers from the Utah Utes 42-16 victory over the Beavers

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite a close first half, several Utes really stood out in a dominant victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

