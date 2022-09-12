Skip to main content
Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 5 - 11

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 5 - 11

A review of the top five Utah Utes headlines from the previous week.

5. Ravens & Jackson unable to reach terms, opportunity for Huntley?

With the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson unable to reach terms, what lies ahead for backup QB Tyler Huntley?

4. Marcus Williams records interception in Baltimore Ravens debut

In his first game as a Raven, former Ute and safety Marcus Williams intercepted Joe Flacco to help give the Ravens an early lead.

3. Devin Lloyd leads Jaguars defensively in loss to Commanders

In his NFL debut, former Ute Devin Lloyd led the Jacksonville Jaguars defensively in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Despite the unfortunate 28-22 loss, Devin Lloyd had a standout performance in his NFL debut, leading the contest and his team with 11 total tackles, eight of which were solo and included one sack.

2. Jaylon Glover scores multiple TD's in Utah debut

In his first collegiate appearance, Utah freshman Jaylon Glover crossed the goal line multiple times in the second half against Southern Utah.

1. Top Performers from the Utah Utes 73-7 victory over SUU

In what was a dominant victory for the Utah Utes, several players had key performances in the Utes 73-7 win over the Thunderbirds.

