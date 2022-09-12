Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 5 - 11

5. Ravens & Jackson unable to reach terms, opportunity for Huntley?

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

With the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson unable to reach terms, what lies ahead for backup QB Tyler Huntley?

4. Marcus Williams records interception in Baltimore Ravens debut

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports.

In his first game as a Raven, former Ute and safety Marcus Williams intercepted Joe Flacco to help give the Ravens an early lead.

3. Devin Lloyd leads Jaguars defensively in loss to Commanders

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports.

In his NFL debut, former Ute Devin Lloyd led the Jacksonville Jaguars defensively in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Despite the unfortunate 28-22 loss, Devin Lloyd had a standout performance in his NFL debut, leading the contest and his team with 11 total tackles, eight of which were solo and included one sack.

2. Jaylon Glover scores multiple TD's in Utah debut

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

In his first collegiate appearance, Utah freshman Jaylon Glover crossed the goal line multiple times in the second half against Southern Utah.

1. Top Performers from the Utah Utes 73-7 victory over SUU

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

In what was a dominant victory for the Utah Utes, several players had key performances in the Utes 73-7 win over the Thunderbirds.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes