Tulsa transfer WR Joseph Williams flips from Utah to Colorado
In a surprising turn of events, Tulsa transfer wide receiver Joseph Williams has flipped his commitment from Utah to Colorado, just four days after initially pledging to the Utes. Williams, who entered the Transfer Portal on December 18, now joins Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, adding another weapon to Colorado’s offensive arsenal.
Williams emerged as a standout in his debut collegiate season at Tulsa, recording 30 receptions for 588 yards and eight touchdowns. His breakout performance earned him AAC Freshman of the Year honors, solidifying his status as one of the top young receivers in the nation. Williams’ best game came against East Carolina, where he posted five receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 38-31 loss.
The decision to flip marks the second Utah-bound player to change course this week. New Mexico State running back Mike Washington also shifted his commitment, opting for Arkansas.
The transfer portal continues to reshape college football, with players seeking new opportunities in response to coaching changes, playing time, or NIL prospects. The winter transfer portal officially opens on December 9, 2024, running for 20 days. Additional transfer windows include a 30-day period following a head coach departure, a five-day period after postseason play, and a 10-day window beginning April 16.
For Colorado, Williams’ commitment provides a boost to their receiving corps and further emphasizes the appeal of Coach Prime’s program. As the Buffaloes continue to attract top talent through the portal, they position themselves as a growing force in the competitive Big 12 landscape.