Tulsa WR Joseph Williams transfers to Utah
Utah football addressed a significant need at wide receiver by landing Joseph Williams, a versatile and experienced player with the potential to make an immediate impact. With several receivers departing the program, the addition of Williams is a major win for offensive coordinator Jason Beck and receivers coach Micah Simon. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Williams offers the size and athleticism to contribute both outside and inside, providing Utah with a flexible weapon in their offensive arsenal.
Williams brings proven production and experience, qualities the Utes desperately needed in their receiving corps. He totaled 30 receptions for 588 yards in his previous season, with an impressive four-game stretch where he caught 21 passes for 461 yards. This level of performance demonstrates his ability to step into a significant role and immediately contribute to Utah's offense. His addition also enhances the Utes' ability to stretch the field and provide more options for their quarterbacks.
Joining transfer Creed Whittemore, Williams bolsters Utah's incoming receiver class, giving the Utes two promising targets. However, the coaching staff is likely to pursue additional receivers to ensure depth and competition within the unit.
In high school, Williams excelled on both sides of the ball at Mansfield Summit High School, showcasing his athleticism and playmaking ability. Over his career, he recorded 2,054 yards and 35 touchdowns on offense while also contributing defensively with 31 tackles, three interceptions, and eight blocked kicks. A 3-star recruit by On3 and 247Sports, Williams was recognized as the District Utility MVP in his senior year. He also demonstrated his speed and versatility as a track and field athlete, further highlighting his athletic profile.
Williams’ arrival marks a critical step in retooling Utah’s offense, and he has the potential to become a key player for the Utes in the upcoming season.