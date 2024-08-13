Two Utes named to 2024 Butkus Award preseason watch list
Utah Utes linebackers Karene Reid and Lander Barton have been named to the 2024 Butkus Award Watch List, recognizing them among the top linebackers in college football. The Butkus Award, named after legendary linebacker Dick Butkus, honors the most impactful linebacker in the nation. This prestigious award has been presented annually since 1985. Reid and Barton are among seven Big 12 players on the list, which includes 51 players nationwide, released on August 13.
Lander Barton, the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, has made a significant impact in his first two seasons with the Utes. As he enters his junior year, Barton has played in 21 games, starting in 10 of them. He has accumulated 80 career tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. A product of Brighton High School, Barton is expected to be a key defensive leader for the Utes this season.
Karene Reid, hailing from American Fork, Utah, has also been a standout for the Utes. In the 2023 season, Reid averaged 6.8 tackles per game in Pac-12 play and demonstrated his versatility by contributing to the passing game with one interception and four pass breakups. Over the past two seasons, Reid has consistently been a playmaker on defense.
Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be announced on November 4, with the finalists following on November 25. The winner will be revealed live on December 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.