Two Utes players post cryptic messages after TCU loss
After Utah's disheartening 13-7 loss to TCU, a game that marked their third straight defeat in Big 12 play, cryptic social media posts from two key players—Dorian Singer and Micah Bernard—sparked speculation about unrest within the program. Singer, who has been a standout wide receiver for the Utes, posted a blurry image with just two words on his Instagram story: "Wasted talent." Meanwhile, Bernard, a versatile running back, added fuel to the fire by posting a broken heart emoji followed by three periods.
These posts came at a crucial time for the Utes, as their College Football Playoff hopes are all but dashed following this latest loss. The offense, in particular, has struggled, and head coach Kyle Whittingham did not mince words during his postgame press conference. Whittingham hinted that significant changes could be on the horizon, stating that the next 48 hours would be crucial for the program. “There’s no mystery as to what our issues are,” he remarked, referring to the team’s offensive woes. His comment that everything is “up in the air” suggests that major adjustments may be coming, potentially involving changes to the coaching staff or the roles of key players.
The offensive struggles have been exacerbated by injuries, most notably to quarterback Cam Rising. The seventh-year senior, was expected to be the leader of the offense this season, but a leg injury ruled him out, likely bringing his collegiate career to an end. Freshman Isaac Wilson has since taken over as the Utes' starting quarterback, but the offense has yet to find its rhythm.
As the Utes prepare to head to Houston next Saturday, the team will be looking to regroup and salvage what remains of the season. Whether or not the cryptic social media posts are a sign of deeper dissatisfaction remains to be seen, but the tension within the program is noticeable.