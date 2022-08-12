Skip to main content
Tyler Huntley shines in Baltimore Ravens preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

In the Ravens first preseason matchup, former Ute Tyler Huntley shined with a near perfect performance.
In their first preseason matchup of the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-10. Led by former Ute Tyler Huntley, the talented backup quarterback shined in what was nearly a perfect performance.

For the night, Huntley finished 16/18 (88%) for 109 yards and the only passing touchdown of the contest. 

Demonstrating elite ball placement, Huntley lofted a perfectly placed 14-yard pass to wide receiver Shemar Bridges into the end zone for six points. Bridges would finish the night with a game-high 62 yards on four catches (15.5 average) in addition to the touchdown reception.

With his performance, Huntley remains one of the most talented and formidable backups in the league. While it's understandable as to why he plays behind former league MVP Lamar Jackson, performances like this beg the question as to why Huntley hasn't drawn attention from other teams for more significant roles. 

For now, Huntley has one-year remaining on his contract after the Ravens extended a one-year contract tender to him back in March. 

The Ravens will continue their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 21. They will then kick-off their regular season against the Jets on Sunday, September 11 against the New York Jets.

