UC Davis defensive back Blake Cotton transfers to Utah
Utah football has added former UC Davis cornerback Blake Cotton, a move that enhances the team's depth and versatility in the defensive secondary.
Cotton, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back, brings both size and experience, making him an intriguing addition to the Utes’ defense. With three years of collegiate play under his belt, Cotton has one season of eligibility remaining and is poised to make an immediate impact.
Cotton's commitment came after his official visit to Utah earlier this week. During his time at UC Davis, he demonstrated a knack for limiting opposing offenses, holding quarterbacks to a completion rate of under 48% when targeted and recording nine pass deflections. His blend of athleticism and football IQ aligns well with Utah’s defensive schemes, which emphasize physicality and coverage versatility.
In 2023, Cotton appeared in eight games, tallying seven tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. His best performance of the season came against Sacramento State, where he recorded three tackles. In 2022, Cotton made nine appearances, including three starts, and tied for the team lead with six pass breakups. He also showcased his ability to deliver in big games, registering a season-high eight tackles and a pass breakup against No. 12 Weber State.
Cotton's high school career at Campbell Hall highlighted his all-around athleticism, as he excelled as a cornerback, wide receiver, and punt returner, earning All-Gold Coast League honors and being named Special Teams Player of the Year.