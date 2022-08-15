UPDATE: Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni clarifies Britain Covey's injury
After what was previously described as "torn ligaments", Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni clarified that Britain Covey only sprained his thumb in their preseason matchup against the New York Jets.
After an initial scare where Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey claimed to have "torn ligaments" in his right thumb, Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni added clarification to the receivers injury by stating that it was only a sprain. He also teased the rookie for his incorrect medical diagnosis.
“(Britain Covey) said torn ligaments, and that’s not what it is...I’ll tell him to keep his doctor opinions (to himself),” Sirianni said.
While limited in Sunday's practice, Covey was also seen fielding punts which bodes well for the talented rookie as he tries to secure a roster spot before the season begins.
