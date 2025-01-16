Urban Meyer will be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 2025
The announcement of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Wednesday brought widespread celebration, especially for one of its most iconic inductees, former Utah coach Urban Meyer.
Known for his exceptional coaching abilities, Meyer joins the prestigious Hall of Fame as part of a distinguished class that includes 18 players and four coaches. His remarkable career, spanning stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, solidified his legacy as one of college football's greatest minds.
Meyer's coaching record of 187-32 (85.4%) underscores his unparalleled success on the sidelines. During his 17 seasons as a head coach, Meyer secured three national championships—two with the University of Florida (2006, 2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). His teams were consistently dominant, marked by precision, innovation, and relentless competitiveness.
At Utah, Meyer achieved a perfect 12-0 record in 2004, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory and the distinction of being the first team from a non-automatic qualifying conference to break into the Bowl Championship Series (BCS). His transformative leadership at Utah earned him national recognition and set the stage for his meteoric rise.
Meyer's induction has drawn congratulatory messages from across the college football world. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, who succeeded Meyer in 2005, shared his excitement on social media.
“Congratulations to my good friend Urban Meyer on his induction into the NFF Network College Football Hall of Fame! Never any doubt this would happen!” Whittingham’s warm words reflect the deep respect and lasting impact Meyer left on the Utah program.
The Class of 2025 is headlined by Meyer and Nick Saban, another legendary coach who retired in 2023 after a storied career at Alabama, where he won six national championships. Both coaches have set a standard for excellence, making their dual induction a fitting celebration of modern college football dominance.
In addition to the coaches, the players’ class includes several standouts such as former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and Texas Southern defensive end Michael Strahan. These individuals, along with Meyer and Saban, represent the very best of college football’s storied history.
Meyer’s induction into the Hall of Fame is more than a recognition of wins and championships. It highlights his ability to revolutionize programs and inspire players to reach new heights. His innovative spread offense, introduced during his early coaching years, became a blueprint for success and influenced the game at every level.
At Utah, Meyer mentored Alex Smith, a future No. 1 NFL Draft pick, while at Florida and Ohio State, he coached numerous All-Americans and future NFL stars.
The Class of 2025 will officially be inducted on December 9, 2025, at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas. Honorees will also be celebrated at their respective colleges throughout the fall.
Meyer’s induction will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the Utah football community and college football as a whole, honoring a career that reshaped the sport and left an incredible legacy.