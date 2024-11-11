Utah AD Mark Harlan fined $40K for criticizing Big 12 officials
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan’s post-game comments following the Utah Utes’ 22-21 loss to ninth-ranked BYU sparked significant controversy and a steep penalty from the Big 12.
After the nail-biting 'Holy War' rivalry game, which featured late-game officiating decisions that proved pivotal to the outcome, Harlan was visibly upset. His public remarks criticizing the officials and the Big 12 Conference brought a $40,000 fine and a public reprimand from the conference.
Entering the media room shortly after the game, Harlan, unprompted, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the officiating. He stated that Utah had "its win taken away" due to questionable calls.
"This game was absolutely stolen from us," he said, emphasizing his frustration as a seasoned athletic director with 12 years of experience. Harlan added, "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not... This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight." His strong words conveyed a sense of betrayal, especially as Utah recently joined the Big 12 and is adjusting to the conference’s officiating standards.
The Big 12, represented by Commissioner Brett Yormark, issued a stern response, denouncing Harlan’s behavior. Yormark stated that Harlan’s comments irresponsibly questioned both the professionalism of the officials and the integrity of the conference. "There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way," Yormark said, explaining the necessity of the fine and public reprimand.
This fine, as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, marks the highest penalty imposed on a Big 12 athletic director in a decade. Thamel highlighted that past fines for similar criticisms were limited to $25,000, issued to Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard, Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt, and Baylor’s Mack Rhoades in various situations.
Harlan’s significant fine reflects the Big 12’s commitment to maintaining professionalism and decorum, especially in high-stakes rivalry games like Utah-BYU.