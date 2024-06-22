Utah adds Cal Poly to 2025 football schedule, per report
The Utah Utes have found a Week 2 opponent for next year. According to Kevin Kelley from FBSchedules, Kyle Whittingham's team will welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs into Rice-Eccles Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
The report cited an agreement between the University of Utah and California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) that was discovered via a state public records request. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Utes and Mustangs with the lower-division FCS team reportedly taking home a $550,0000 guaranteed payout.
Utah had previously scheduled a road meeting with Wyoming on Sept. 13, 2025. The former Mountain West foes put the home-and-home agreement on the books seven years ago. But the schools had to reschedule the game in Salt Lake City to 2027 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2025 non-conference portion of the Utes schedule is the only one with a vacancy out of the next four years. Here's a look at Utah's future opponents. Keep in mind, this is expected to change with Houston and BYU becoming Big 12 foes this year.
2025: Open, Cal Poly, at Wyoming
2026: at Houston, Arkansas, Utah State
2027: Wyoming, Houston, at BYU
2028: Utah Tech, BYU, at Wisconsin
Utah opens the 2024 season with Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug 29 on (9 p.m. ET/ TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+).