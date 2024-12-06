Utah adds four-star running back Raycine Guillory to 2025 recruiting class
The Utah Utes made a significant splash on signing day with the commitment of four-star running back Raycine Guillory, headlining their 21-player recruiting class. Guillory, who hails from Aledo High School in Texas, chose Utah over an impressive list of suitors, including Ole Miss, Texas, TCU, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and USC. His commitment ceremony, held in front of friends and family, solidified his status as one of the most coveted recruits in the 2025 cycle.
Guillory joins a class that includes two other four-star prospects: linebackers Christian Thatcher and Cyrus Polu. Together, these three players elevate Utah’s recruiting class to No. 38 nationally and No. 5 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. The Utes also rank third in the conference based on average recruit rating, trailing only Colorado and TCU.
Christian Thatcher, from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, is a standout linebacker who recently became Nevada’s all-time leader in tackles with 443 career stops. In his senior season, he posted 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and forced three fumbles, showcasing his all-around impact. Thatcher had offers from powerhouse programs like Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC but remained committed to the Utes.
Cyrus Polu, a local product from Desert Hills High School in Utah, is the No. 3 recruit in the state. Polu’s versatility and playmaking ability were on display this season, as he recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Polu chose Utah over several national programs, including UCLA, Michigan State, and Stanford, solidifying the Utes’ ability to retain top in-state talent.
Guillory is the crown jewel of the class, bringing explosive offensive potential to Utah. As a senior, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound back rushed for 1,299 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding to his stellar junior season. His dynamic ability to contribute both on the ground and as a receiver makes him a versatile threat in Utah’s backfield.
With the trio of four-star talent, Utah’s class continues to rise in prominence, bolstering Coach Kyle Whittingham’s reputation as a top recruiter in the Big 12.