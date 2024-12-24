Utah adds UNLV transfer running back Devin Green
The Utah Utes have added depth to their 2025 transfer class with UNLV running back Devin Green, who announced his move on Monday. The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman becomes the 13th member of Utah’s transfer class, reinforcing the team’s ongoing efforts to reshape its backfield after a series of departures.
Green's 2024 season with the Rebels showcased his potential. In 11 games, he accumulated 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on 29 carries. His standout performance came in the opener against Utah Tech, where he tallied 61 yards and a 38-yard touchdown run.
Utah’s running back room experienced significant turnover this offseason. The departure of Mike Mitchell to the transfer portal, combined with Mike Washington flipping to Arkansas, left the Utes seeking reinforcements. Additionally, Jaylon Glover, John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley, and Anthony Woods all transferred, prompting head coach Kyle Whittingham to prioritize the recruitment of versatile backs like Green.
Green arrives with an impressive high school pedigree. A product of Grant Union High School in Sacramento, he rushed for 613 yards and 14 touchdowns in just seven games during his senior season. Green also contributed as a strong safety and competed in track, demonstrating his athleticism.
At Utah, Green will join a revamped backfield alongside Wayshawn Parker from Washington State, NaQuari Rogers from New Mexico. His blend of speed and power will provide Utah with depth and versatility as the Utes prepare for the 2025 season.
Green’s decision to transfer underscores Utah’s ability to attract rising talent, positioning the Utes to remain competitive in the Big 12 and beyond.