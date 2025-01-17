Utah Athletics to take over NIL management from collective ahead of house settlement
University of Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan recently announced significant changes to the university’s approach to Name, Image, and Likeness operations, signaling a shift that reflects broader transformations in college athletics.
In an open letter, Harlan revealed that The Crimson Collective, Utah’s private NIL entity, will transition its functions to the university’s athletics department ahead of the 2025-26 academic year. This decision follows the preliminary approval of the House v. NCAA settlement in late 2024, which is poised to reshape the financial landscape of college sports.
Although Harlan’s letter stops short of confirming the dissolution of The Crimson Collective, his statements strongly imply the organization’s current role will cease, contingent upon final settlement approval in April. In his message, Harlan expressed gratitude for The Crimson Collective’s contributions, describing its efforts as “extraordinary” in supporting student-athlete NIL opportunities. He noted, “The proposed settlement allows universities to manage all of these operations, including fund-raised dollars that will go directly to the University for our student-athletes going forward. As such, we will take that great baton that they are handing to us and continue to raise the bar.”
The House v. NCAA settlement is a landmark decision expected to trigger revenue-sharing agreements between NCAA Division I schools and their athletes starting in the 2025-26 season. Schools anticipate allocating significant funds for this purpose, with a maximum payout of $20.5 million per school in the settlement’s first year. Harlan emphasized the importance of these investments for Utah to remain competitive in the Big 12, stating, “It is imperative that we go all-in on this investment in order to recruit, develop and retain the elite students who will continue to ensure that Utah Athletics excels.”
While the settlement serves as a catalyst for Utah’s decision, other factors likely influenced the move. Across the nation, universities are grappling with changing NIL regulations and state laws that push for more direct involvement in revenue sharing. By integrating NIL operations within its athletics department, Utah aligns itself with a growing trend among schools seeking to streamline operations and ensure compliance with evolving legal and competitive standards.
The shift underscores the increasing importance of NIL funding in the competitive landscape of collegiate athletics. As Utah downgrades the Crimson Collective’s functions, it positions itself to adapt to the new era of athlete compensation while continuing to cultivate opportunities for its student-athletes. This move is expected to set a precedent for other universities navigating similar challenges in a rapidly changing collegiate sports environment.