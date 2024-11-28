Utah becomes 'Pick-Six U' in the midst of losing season
Lander Barton's electrifying 87-yard pick-six against No. 22 Iowa State was a bright spot in what has been a challenging season for the Utah Utes. The play, which came midway through the second quarter, marked the longest interception return for a touchdown by a Utah player in the past two decades. It was also a key milestone in the Utes' incredible streak of at least one pick-six in each of the past 21 seasons, an FBS record that dates back to 2004.
Utah’s ability to turn defense into offense has been unparalleled, with 46 interception returns for touchdowns since 2004, the most in the nation during that span. The Utes lead an elite group that includes Alabama (45), Ohio State (44), and Tennessee, Arizona State, and Louisiana Tech (41 each). Despite Utah's current seven-game losing streak, their defensive prowess continues to shine, highlighting the team's historic commitment to creating game-changing plays.
For Barton, this was the second straight week with an interception. A week prior, he picked off Colorado’s Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders on the very first play from scrimmage. Remarkably, it’s also the second consecutive year Barton has found the end zone following a turnover, further showcasing his knack for making big plays in critical moments. A projected top-60 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Barton has been a leader for the Utes, pacing the team with 66 tackles this season.
While the Utes face struggles elsewhere, Barton's performance and Utah’s continued dominance in turning interceptions into points provide a silver lining, cementing their reputation as one of the most opportunistic defenses in college football history.