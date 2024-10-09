Utah bringing "White out" look to Tempe on Friday night
The Utah Utes are set to take the field in their striking "iced out" uniforms for a Friday night showdown against Arizona State in Tempe. This uniform set features an all-white ensemble, including white helmets, jerseys, and pants, creating a sleek, unified traditional look.
The combination was last seen during Utah’s victory over Oklahoma State, a game in which the Utes showcased their dominance. The shoulders of the jerseys feature red and black stripes, adding a bold contrast to the all-white design, while the helmets proudly display the traditional Utah Utes drum and feather logo, a nod to the program’s rich history.
The No. 16 Utah Utes are eager to rebound after a disappointing upset loss to Arizona, followed by a bye week that allowed them to regroup and refocus. Entering this game with high expectations, Utah is looking to make a statement in the desert and regain momentum in their quest for Big 12 supremacy.
Facing an Arizona State team that has had its ups and downs, the Utes know they need to bring their best on both sides of the ball. The all-white look adds an element of intimidation and style as Utah hopes to shine under the Friday night lights (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), showing their strength and resilience after recent adversity. With these clean, distinctive uniforms, the Utes aim to freeze out the Sun Devils and get back on track.