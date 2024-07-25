Utah comes into 2024 season as front-runner for Big 12 title, according to oddsmakers
Utah joins the Big 12 with fresh prospects and challenges going into Kyle Whittingham's 20th season in Salt Lake City. Historically viewed as a step below the powerhouse Big Ten and SEC, the Big 12's path to the playoffs is more competitive, often limited to one automatic qualifier. This dynamic makes Utah’s mission clear that winning the Big 12 is their best bet to secure a CFP spot.
BetMGM has recently released the odds for the 2024 Big 12 Championship, and Utah has emerged as a front-runner. With +350 odds, the Utes are tied with Kansas State as the top favorites to clinch the title. Following them are Oklahoma State with +700 odds, Kansas at +800, UCF at +900, Iowa State and Texas Tech both at +1000, Arizona at +1400, and TCU and West Virginia at +2000. Colorado, with odds of +3000, sits alongside the rest of the conference teams, which have odds of +6000 or more.
Despite being considered a long shot among the named teams, the Colorado Buffaloes are generating significant betting interest. An impressive 30% of the bets are being placed on Deion Sanders' team to win the conference, indicating substantial confidence from the betting public. This level of interest suggests that many believe in Coach Prime’s ability to turn the team into serious contenders.
For Utah, being highly regarded by Vegas is a positive sign, yet the odds also highlight the challenges ahead. The Utes are projected to potentially face Kansas State in the title game, but this is far from a certainty. The 2024 season will pose various challenges, including several tough road games that could complicate Utah’s path to the championship.
While Utah and Kansas State lead the odds for the 2024 Big 12 Championship, the competitive landscape remains unpredictable. Teams like Colorado, despite their longer odds, are attracting considerable betting attention, adding an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming season. The Utes' journey to the title will require overcoming formidable opponents and navigating a challenging schedule, making for an exciting race to the championship.