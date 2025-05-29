Utah commit, 3-star TE reopens recruitment
Utah football commit Colby Simpson has reopened his recruitment, he announced on X this week.
The 6-foot-5, 222-pound tight end from Oaks Christian High School (California) was the Utes' first commit in their 2026 recruiting class after verbally committing in March. Simpson has since lined up visits with Tulane (June 12) and Purdue (June 20).
Simpson is ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 58 tight end recruit in the 2026 class. He holds 24 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, including 12 from power conference teams.
Simpson previously committed to the Utes following a visit to watch spring practice.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class is down to one commit: Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas). With a big recruiting weekend on deck, though, Kyle Whittingham and his staff will have ample opportunities to make progress with a few highly-touted high school prospects.